Kirin 985 vs Kirin 820
We compared two 8-core processors: Hisillicon Kirin 985 (with Mali-G77 MP8 graphics) and Hisilicon Kirin 820 (Mali G-57 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of Hisillicon Kirin 985
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2580 vs 2360 MHz)
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 31.78 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 4%) AnTuTu 8 score – 392K vs 378K
Benchmarks
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.22 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2580 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP8
|Mali G-57 MP6
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall
|Cores
|8
|6
|FLOPS
|652 Gigaflops
|652 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3120 x 1440
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Balong 5000
|Balong 5000
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1277 Mbps
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 177 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|April 2020
|March 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
