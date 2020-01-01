Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 985 vs Kirin 820 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Hisillicon Kirin 985 (with Mali-G77 MP8 graphics) and Hisilicon Kirin 820 (Mali G-57 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Hisillicon Kirin 985
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2580 vs 2360 MHz)
  • Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 31.78 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 4%) AnTuTu 8 score – 392K vs 378K

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 985
н/д
Kirin 820
650
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 985
н/д
Kirin 820
2552
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 985 +4%
392336
Kirin 820
378589

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.22 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2580 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP8 Mali G-57 MP6
Architecture Valhall Valhall
Cores 8 6
FLOPS 652 Gigaflops 652 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3120 x 1440 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Balong 5000 Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 22
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1277 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 177 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced April 2020 March 2020
Class Flagship Mid range

Comments

