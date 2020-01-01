Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 985 vs Kirin 9000 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 985 (with Mali-G77 MP8 graphics) and Kirin 9000 (Mali-G78 MP24). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Supports 29% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 34.1 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 29%) AnTuTu 8 score – 529K vs 410K
  • 21% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2580 MHz)
  • Announced 6 months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 985
689
Kirin 9000 +31%
902
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 985
2550
Kirin 9000 +26%
3220
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 985
410360
Kirin 9000 +29%
529116

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 985 and Kirin 9000

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2580 MHz 3130 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP8 Mali-G78 MP24
Architecture Valhall Valhall 2
Cores 8 24
FLOPS 652 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes AI accelerator
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3120 x 1440 -
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Balong 5000 Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 22 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1277 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 177 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced April 2020 October 2020
Class Flagship Flagship

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 9000 and Kirin 985 or ask any questions
