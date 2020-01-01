Kirin 985 vs Kirin 9000
We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 985 (with Mali-G77 MP8 graphics) and Kirin 9000 (Mali-G78 MP24). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
60
77
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
50
63
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
75
91
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
61
76
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Supports 29% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 34.1 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 29%) AnTuTu 8 score – 529K vs 410K
- 21% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2580 MHz)
- Announced 6 months later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
689
Kirin 9000 +31%
902
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2550
Kirin 9000 +26%
3220
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
410360
Kirin 9000 +29%
529116
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2580 MHz
|3130 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|15.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP8
|Mali-G78 MP24
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall 2
|Cores
|8
|24
|FLOPS
|652 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|AI accelerator
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3120 x 1440
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Balong 5000
|Balong 5000
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1277 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 177 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|April 2020
|October 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
