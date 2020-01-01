Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 985 vs Kirin 9000E – what's better?

Kirin 985 vs Kirin 9000E

Kirin 985
Kirin 985
VS
Kirin 9000E
Kirin 9000E

We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 985 (with Mali-G77 MP8 graphics) and Kirin 9000E (Mali-G78 MP22). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000E
  • Shows significantly better (up to 54%) AnTuTu 8 score – 651K vs 423K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Supports 29% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 34.1 GB/s)
  • 21% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2580 MHz)
  • Announced 6-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 985
689
Kirin 9000E +45%
997
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 985
2601
Kirin 9000E +40%
3643
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 985
423800
Kirin 9000E +54%
651115

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 985 and Kirin 9000E

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2580 MHz 3130 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15.3 billion
TDP 6 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP8 Mali-G78 MP22
Architecture Valhall Valhall 2
GPU frequency 850 MHz -
Execution units 8 22
Shading units 128 352
FLOPS 652 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes AI accelerator
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3120 x 1440 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Balong 5000 Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 22 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1277 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 177 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced April 2020 October 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page - HiSilicon Kirin 9000E official site

