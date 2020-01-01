Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 985 vs Kirin 960 – what's better?

Kirin 985 vs Kirin 960

Kirin 985
Kirin 985
VS
Kirin 960
Kirin 960

We compared two 8-core processors: Hisillicon Kirin 985 (with Mali-G77 MP8 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Hisillicon Kirin 985
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
  • Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 3 years and 6 months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 79%) AnTuTu 8 score – 392K vs 218K
  • Supports 18% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 28.8 GB/s)
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2580 vs 2360 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 985
н/д
Kirin 960
380
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 985
н/д
Kirin 960
1593
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 985 +79%
392336
Kirin 960
218909

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 985 and Kirin 960

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2580 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 4 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP8 Mali-G71 MP8
Architecture Valhall Bifrost
GPU frequency - 1037 MHz
Cores 8 8
FLOPS 652 Gigaflops 282 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.3

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s 28.8 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3120 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Balong 5000 -
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 13
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1277 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 177 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced April 2020 October 2016
Class Flagship Flagship

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 960 and Kirin 985 or ask any questions
