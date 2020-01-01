Kirin 985 vs Kirin 960
We compared two 8-core processors: Hisillicon Kirin 985 (with Mali-G77 MP8 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Pros of Hisillicon Kirin 985
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
- Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 3 years and 6 months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 79%) AnTuTu 8 score – 392K vs 218K
- Supports 18% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 28.8 GB/s)
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2580 vs 2360 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2580 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP8
|Mali-G71 MP8
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|-
|1037 MHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|FLOPS
|652 Gigaflops
|282 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.3
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|28.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3120 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Balong 5000
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1277 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 177 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|April 2020
|October 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
