We compared two 8-core processors: Hisillicon Kirin 985 (with Mali-G77 MP8 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Hisillicon Kirin 985
  • Performs 88% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 67%) AnTuTu 8 score – 392K vs 235K
  • Announced 2 years and 8 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Supports 18% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 29 GB/s)
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2580 vs 2360 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 985
н/д
Kirin 970
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 985
н/д
Kirin 970
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 985 +67%
392336
Kirin 970
235052

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 985 and Kirin 970

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2580 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP8 Mali G72 MP12
Architecture Valhall Bifrost
GPU frequency - 746 MHz
Cores 8 12
FLOPS 652 Gigaflops 347 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s 29 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3120 x 1440 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio

Connectivity

Modem Balong 5000 -
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1277 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 177 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced April 2020 September 2017
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page - HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site

