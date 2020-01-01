Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 985 vs Kirin 980 – what's better?

Kirin 985 vs Kirin 980

Kirin 985
Kirin 985
VS
Kirin 980
Kirin 980

We compared two 8-core processors: Hisillicon Kirin 985 (with Mali-G77 MP8 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Hisillicon Kirin 985
  • Announced 1 year and 8 months later
  • Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 31.78 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
  • Performs 6% better in floating-point computations

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 985
н/д
Kirin 980
696
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 985
н/д
Kirin 980
2486
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 985
392336
Kirin 980 +3%
403506

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 985 and Kirin 980

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2580 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP8 Mali G76 MP10
Architecture Valhall Bifrost
GPU frequency - 720 MHz
Cores 8 10
FLOPS 652 Gigaflops 691 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3120 x 1440 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Balong 5000 -
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1277 Mbps Up to 1400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 177 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced April 2020 August 2018
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page - HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
70 (27.6%)
184 (72.4%)
Total votes: 254

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 980 and Kirin 985 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish