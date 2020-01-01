Kirin 985 vs Kirin 990 (4G)
We compared two 8-core processors: Hisillicon Kirin 985 (with Mali-G77 MP8 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Hisillicon Kirin 985
- Announced 6 months later
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 31.78 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
- Performs 18% better in floating-point computations
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2580 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 11%) AnTuTu 8 score – 434K vs 392K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
752
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3075
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
392336
Kirin 990 (4G) +11%
434078
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.09 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.86 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2580 MHz
|2860 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP8
|Mali G76 MP16
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|-
|600 MHz
|Cores
|8
|16
|FLOPS
|652 Gigaflops
|768 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3120 x 1440
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Balong 5000
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1277 Mbps
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 177 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|April 2020
|October 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|-
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) official site
