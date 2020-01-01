Dimensity 1000 Plus vs A12 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus (Mali-G77 MC9) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus
- Announced 1 year and 8 months later
- Has 2 cores more
- Shows better (up to 33%) AnTuTu 8 score – 541K vs 405K
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
- Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 29.87 GB/s)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
A12 Bionic +42%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3122
2954
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Dimensity 1000 Plus +33%
541841
405980
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|2490 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|Cores
|9
|4
|FLOPS
|-
|1000 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|1x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.87 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|September 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus official site
|-
Cast your vote
20 (80%)
5 (20%)
Total votes: 25
Related Comparisons
- MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus or Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
- MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus or MediaTek Dimensity 1000
- Apple A12 Bionic or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Apple A12 Bionic or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Apple A12 Bionic or Samsung Exynos 9825
- Apple A12 Bionic or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
- Apple A12 Bionic or Apple A10 Fusion