Dimensity 1000 Plus vs A14 Bionic

Dimensity 1000 Plus
Dimensity 1000 Plus
A14 Bionic
A14 Bionic

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus (Mali-G77 MC9) with the newer 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus
  • Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • 19% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 8 score – 579K vs 541K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Dimensity 1000 Plus
541841
A14 Bionic +7%
579122

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1000 Plus and A14 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 3.1 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.8 GHz – Thunder
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2600 MHz 3100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.4-A
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 11.8 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MC9 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall -
Cores 9 4
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 29.87 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 20 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2020 September 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A14 Bionic and Dimensity 1000 Plus or ask any questions
