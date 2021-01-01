Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 1000 Plus vs Kirin 970 – what's better?

Dimensity 1000 Plus vs Kirin 970

Dimensity 1000 Plus
VS
Kirin 970
Dimensity 1000 Plus
Kirin 970

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus (with Mali-G77 MC9 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus
  • Shows significantly better (up to 71%) AnTuTu 9 score – 576K vs 337K
  • Announced 2-years and 9-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2360 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 1000 Plus
vs
Kirin 970

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 1000 Plus +71%
576712
Kirin 970
337760
CPU 154856 77623
GPU 212559 101795
Memory 89293 69208
UX 116031 83622
Total score 576712 337760
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 1000 Plus +101%
2786
Kirin 970
1384
Image compression - 90.1 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.4 images/s
Speech recognition - 24.4 words/s
Machine learning - 21.3 images/s
Camera shooting - 11.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.59 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 415.6 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 45 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 55 FPS
[High]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device iQOO Z1
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1000 Plus and Kirin 970

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2600 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
L3 cache 0.512 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP 10 W 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MC9 Mali G72 MP12
Architecture Valhall Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 746 MHz
Execution units 9 12
Shading units 144 192
FLOPS - 347 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.87 Gbit/s 29 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced May 2020 September 2017
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
5 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 5

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 765G or Dimensity 1000 Plus
2. Snapdragon 855 or Dimensity 1000 Plus
3. Exynos 990 or Dimensity 1000 Plus
4. Snapdragon 855 Plus or Dimensity 1000 Plus
5. Dimensity 1000L or Dimensity 1000 Plus
6. Snapdragon 730G or Kirin 970
7. Snapdragon 720G or Kirin 970
8. Snapdragon 845 or Kirin 970
9. Snapdragon 665 or Kirin 970
10. Kirin 980 or Kirin 970

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 970 and Dimensity 1000 Plus, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish