Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 1000 Plus vs Kirin 980 – what's better?

Dimensity 1000 Plus vs Kirin 980

Dimensity 1000 Plus
Dimensity 1000 Plus
VS
Kirin 980
Kirin 980

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus (with Mali-G77 MC9 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus
  • Announced 1 year and 9 months later
  • Shows better (up to 34%) AnTuTu 8 score – 541K vs 403K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
  • Supports 6% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 29.87 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Dimensity 1000 Plus +34%
541841
Kirin 980
403506

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1000 Plus and Kirin 980

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2600 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MC9 Mali G76 MP10
Architecture Valhall Bifrost
GPU frequency - 720 MHz
Cores 9 10
FLOPS - 691 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.87 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced May 2020 August 2018
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus official site HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
18 (72%)
7 (28%)
Total votes: 25

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 980 and Dimensity 1000 Plus or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish