Dimensity 1000 Plus vs Kirin 990 (4G)
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus (with Mali-G77 MC9 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus
- Shows better (up to 25%) AnTuTu 8 score – 541K vs 434K
- Announced 7 months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2600 MHz)
- Supports 6% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 29.87 GB/s)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
798
752
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3122
3075
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Dimensity 1000 Plus +25%
541841
434078
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.09 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.86 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|2860 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Mali G76 MP16
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|-
|600 MHz
|Cores
|9
|16
|FLOPS
|-
|768 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.87 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|October 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) official site
Cast your vote
4 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 4
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G or MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus
- Samsung Exynos 990 or MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus
- MediaTek Dimensity 1000L or MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus
- MediaTek Dimensity 820 or MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 or HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
- HiSilicon Kirin 970 or HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
- HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) or HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)