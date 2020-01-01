Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 1000 Plus vs Kirin 985 – what's better?

Dimensity 1000 Plus vs Kirin 985

Dimensity 1000 Plus
Dimensity 1000 Plus
VS
Kirin 985
Kirin 985

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus (with Mali-G77 MC9 graphics) and Hisillicon Kirin 985 (Mali-G77 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus
  • Shows better (up to 38%) AnTuTu 8 score – 541K vs 392K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Hisillicon Kirin 985
  • Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 29.87 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Dimensity 1000 Plus +38%
541841
Kirin 985
392336

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1000 Plus and Kirin 985

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2600 MHz 2580 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G77 MP8
Architecture Valhall Valhall
Cores 9 8
FLOPS - 652 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.87 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 22
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1277 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 177 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2020 April 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
4 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 4

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 985 and Dimensity 1000 Plus or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish