Dimensity 1000 vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000 (Mali-G77 MP9) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
57
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
42
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
53
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.87 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 61%) AnTuTu 8 score – 508K vs 316K
- Announced 2 years and 3 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Has 2 cores more
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2390 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
797
A11 Bionic +18%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Dimensity 1000 +31%
3071
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Dimensity 1000 +61%
508853
316853
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP9
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|Cores
|9
|3
|FLOPS
|-
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.87 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 2300 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2019
|September 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 1000 official site
|-
