Dimensity 1000 vs A13 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000 (Mali-G77 MP9) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
82
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
93
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
78
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
86
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000
- Has 2 cores more
- Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 8 score – 508K vs 477K
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
797
A13 Bionic +69%
1346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3071
A13 Bionic +16%
3571
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Dimensity 1000 +7%
508853
477091
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|2660 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|48 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP9
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|Cores
|9
|4
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.87 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes, Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 2300 Mbps
|Up to 220 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2019
|September 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 1000 official site
|-
Cast your vote
11 (30.6%)
25 (69.4%)
Total votes: 36
Related Comparisons
- MediaTek Dimensity 1000 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- MediaTek Dimensity 1000 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- MediaTek Dimensity 1000 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
- MediaTek Dimensity 1000 and MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
- Apple A13 Bionic and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Apple A13 Bionic and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Apple A13 Bionic and Samsung Exynos 9825
- Apple A13 Bionic and Samsung Exynos 990
- Apple A13 Bionic and Apple A12X Bionic