Dimensity 1000 vs A14 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000 (Mali-G77 MP9) with the newer 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
95
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
98
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
94
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
96
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000
- Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- 19% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2600 MHz)
- Announced 10 months later
- Shows better (up to 14%) AnTuTu 8 score – 579K vs 508K
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
797
A14 Bionic +101%
1601
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3071
A14 Bionic +35%
4133
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
508853
A14 Bionic +14%
579122
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 3.1 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.8 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|3100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|11.8 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP9
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|Cores
|9
|4
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|29.87 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 2300 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2019
|September 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 1000 official site
|-
