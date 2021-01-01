Dimensity 1000 vs A15 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000 (Mali-G77 MP9) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
99
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
95
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
97
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 41%) AnTuTu 9 score – 840K vs 594K
- Announced 1-year and 10-months later
- 23% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2600 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|167717
|214698
|GPU
|218060
|324552
|Memory
|92318
|167472
|UX
|105696
|132953
|Total score
|594288
|840854
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
804
A15 Bionic +119%
1764
Multi-Core Score
3079
A15 Bionic +58%
4862
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1000 and A15 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 3.2 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.8 GHz – Blizzard
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|15 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP9
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|9
|5
|Shading units
|144
|-
|FLOPS
|800 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|-
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|29.87 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 211 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|November 2019
|September 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6889
|APL1W05
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 1000 official site
|-
