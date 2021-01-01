Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 1000 vs A15 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000 (Mali-G77 MP9) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 41%) AnTuTu 9 score – 840K vs 594K
  • Announced 1-year and 10-months later
  • 23% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

AnTuTu 9

Dimensity 1000
594288
A15 Bionic +41%
840854
CPU 167717 214698
GPU 218060 324552
Memory 92318 167472
UX 105696 132953
Total score 594288 840854
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Dimensity 1000
804
A15 Bionic +119%
1764
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 1000
3079
A15 Bionic +58%
4862

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 3.2 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.8 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2600 MHz 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.5-A
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15 billion
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP9 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall -
GPU frequency 850 MHz -
Execution units 9 5
Shading units 144 -
FLOPS 800 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 29.87 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 -
Max camera resolution 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced November 2019 September 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MT6889 APL1W05
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1000 official site -

