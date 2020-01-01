Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 1000 vs Kirin 9000E – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 1000 (with Mali-G77 MP9 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000E (Mali-G78 MP22). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000E
  • Supports 47% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 29.87 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 26%) AnTuTu 8 score – 651K vs 516K
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Announced 11-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Dimensity 1000
3065
Kirin 9000E +19%
3643
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Dimensity 1000
516216
Kirin 9000E +26%
651115

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1000 and Kirin 9000E

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2600 MHz 3130 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15.3 billion
TDP 10 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP9 Mali-G78 MP22
Architecture Valhall Valhall 2
GPU frequency 850 MHz -
Execution units 9 22
Shading units 144 352
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.87 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes AI accelerator
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 18 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2019 October 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1000 official site HiSilicon Kirin 9000E official site

