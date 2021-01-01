Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 1000 vs Kirin 960 – what's better?

Dimensity 1000 vs Kirin 960

Dimensity 1000
VS
Kirin 960
Dimensity 1000
Kirin 960

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 1000 (with Mali-G77 MP9 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000
  • Performs 2.8x better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
  • Announced 3-years and 2-months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 75%) AnTuTu 9 score – 445K vs 255K
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2360 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
  • Higher GPU frequency (~22%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 1000
vs
Kirin 960

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 1000 +75%
445954
Kirin 960
255384
CPU 141266 70319
GPU 146104 61547
Memory 84463 54634
UX 69537 66647
Total score 445954 255384
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 1000 +76%
679
Kirin 960
386
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 1000 +82%
2929
Kirin 960
1611
Image compression - 82.7 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 12.5 images/s
Speech recognition - 28.75 words/s
Machine learning - 21.45 images/s
Camera shooting - 11.8 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.79 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 453.85 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1000 and Kirin 960

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2600 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 4 billion
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP9 Mali-G71 MP8
Architecture Valhall Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 1037 MHz
Execution units 9 8
Shading units 144 128
FLOPS 800 Gigaflops 282 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.3

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.87 Gbit/s 28.8 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 13
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2019 October 2016
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MT6889 Hi3660
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1000 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 960 and Dimensity 1000, or ask any questions
