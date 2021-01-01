Dimensity 1000 vs Kirin 970
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 1000 (with Mali-G77 MP9 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
37
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
33
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
41
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000
- Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 76%) AnTuTu 9 score – 594K vs 337K
- Announced 2-years and 3-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2360 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|167717
|77623
|GPU
|218060
|101795
|Memory
|92318
|69208
|UX
|105696
|83622
|Total score
|594288
|337760
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 1000 +106%
804
391
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 1000 +122%
3079
1384
|Image compression
|-
|90.1 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|11.4 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|24.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|21.3 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|11.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.59 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|415.6 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1000 and Kirin 970
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP9
|Mali G72 MP12
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|746 MHz
|Execution units
|9
|12
|Shading units
|144
|192
|FLOPS
|800 Gigaflops
|347 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.87 Gbit/s
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|November 2019
|September 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6889
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 1000 official site
|-
