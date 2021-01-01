Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 1000 vs Kirin 970 – what's better?

Dimensity 1000 vs Kirin 970

Dimensity 1000
VS
Kirin 970
Dimensity 1000
Kirin 970

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 1000 (with Mali-G77 MP9 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000
  • Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 76%) AnTuTu 9 score – 594K vs 337K
  • Announced 2-years and 3-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2360 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 1000
vs
Kirin 970

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 1000 +76%
594288
Kirin 970
337760
CPU 167717 77623
GPU 218060 101795
Memory 92318 69208
UX 105696 83622
Total score 594288 337760
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 1000 +106%
804
Kirin 970
391
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 1000 +122%
3079
Kirin 970
1384
Image compression - 90.1 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.4 images/s
Speech recognition - 24.4 words/s
Machine learning - 21.3 images/s
Camera shooting - 11.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.59 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 415.6 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1000 and Kirin 970

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2600 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP 10 W 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP9 Mali G72 MP12
Architecture Valhall Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 746 MHz
Execution units 9 12
Shading units 144 192
FLOPS 800 Gigaflops 347 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.87 Gbit/s 29 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced November 2019 September 2017
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MT6889 -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1000 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MediaTek Dimensity 1000 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
2. MediaTek Dimensity 1000 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
3. MediaTek Dimensity 1000 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
4. MediaTek Dimensity 1000 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
5. MediaTek Dimensity 1000 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
6. HiSilicon Kirin 970 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
7. HiSilicon Kirin 970 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
8. HiSilicon Kirin 970 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
9. HiSilicon Kirin 970 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
10. HiSilicon Kirin 970 vs Kirin 710

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 970 and Dimensity 1000, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish