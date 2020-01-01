Dimensity 1000 vs Kirin 980
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 1000 (with Mali-G77 MP9 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
59
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
62
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
71
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
64
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000
- Shows better (up to 26%) AnTuTu 8 score – 508K vs 403K
- Announced 1 year and 3 months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Supports 6% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 29.87 GB/s)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Dimensity 1000 +15%
797
696
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Dimensity 1000 +24%
3071
2486
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Dimensity 1000 +26%
508853
403506
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP9
|Mali G76 MP10
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|-
|720 MHz
|Cores
|9
|10
|FLOPS
|-
|691 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.87 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3120 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 2300 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|November 2019
|August 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 1000 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site
