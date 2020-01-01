Dimensity 1000 vs Kirin 990 (4G)
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 1000 (with Mali-G77 MP9 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000
- Shows better (up to 17%) AnTuTu 8 score – 508K vs 434K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2600 MHz)
- Supports 6% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 29.87 GB/s)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Dimensity 1000 +6%
797
752
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3071
3075
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Dimensity 1000 +17%
508853
434078
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.09 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.86 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|2860 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP9
|Mali G76 MP16
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|-
|600 MHz
|Cores
|9
|16
|FLOPS
|-
|768 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.87 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 2300 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|November 2019
|October 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 1000 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) official site
