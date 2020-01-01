Dimensity 1000 vs Kirin 985
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 1000 (with Mali-G77 MP9 graphics) and Hisillicon Kirin 985 (Mali-G77 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
64
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
60
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
66
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000
- Shows better (up to 30%) AnTuTu 8 score – 508K vs 392K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Hisillicon Kirin 985
- Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 29.87 GB/s)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
797
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3071
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Dimensity 1000 +30%
508853
392336
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|2580 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP9
|Mali-G77 MP8
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall
|Cores
|9
|8
|FLOPS
|-
|652 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.87 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3120 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Balong 5000
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Up to 1277 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 2300 Mbps
|Up to 177 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2019
|April 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 1000 official site
|-
Cast your vote
5 (71.4%)
2 (28.6%)
Total votes: 7
Related Comparisons
- MediaTek Dimensity 1000 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- MediaTek Dimensity 1000 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- MediaTek Dimensity 1000 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
- MediaTek Dimensity 1000 and Dimensity 1000L
- Hisillicon Kirin 985 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Hisillicon Kirin 985 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Hisillicon Kirin 985 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Hisillicon Kirin 985 and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)
- Hisillicon Kirin 985 and Apple A12 Bionic