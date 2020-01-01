Dimensity 1000L vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000L (Mali-G77 MC9) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
40
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
45
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
- Announced 3 years and 3 months later
- Has 4 cores more
- Shows better (up to 35%) AnTuTu 8 score – 339K vs 250K
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2340 MHz)
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Dimensity 1000L +35%
339319
250869
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MC9
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|9
|6
|FLOPS
|-
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3200 x 1800
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Mediatek M70
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2019
|September 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6885Z
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 1000L official site
|-
