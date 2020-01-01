Dimensity 1000L vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000L (Mali-G77 MC9) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
61
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
42
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
56
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
- Announced 2 years and 3 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Has 2 cores more
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2390 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 8 score – 339K vs 316K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Dimensity 1000L +7%
339319
316853
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|-
|Cores
|9
|3
|FLOPS
|-
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3200 x 1800
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Mediatek M70
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2019
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6885Z
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 1000L official site
|-
