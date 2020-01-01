Dimensity 1000L vs A12 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000L (Mali-G77 MC9) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
- Has 2 cores more
- Announced 1 year and 3 months later
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
- Shows better (up to 20%) AnTuTu 8 score – 405K vs 339K
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2954
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
339319
A12 Bionic +20%
405980
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|2490 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|-
|Cores
|9
|4
|FLOPS
|-
|1000 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|1x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3200 x 1800
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3
Connectivity
|Modem
|Mediatek M70
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2019
|September 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6885Z
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 1000L official site
|-
