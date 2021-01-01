Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 1000L vs Kirin 710A – what's better?

Dimensity 1000L vs Kirin 710A

Dimensity 1000L
VS
Kirin 710A
Dimensity 1000L
Kirin 710A

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 1000L (with Mali-G77 MC9 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710A (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 333K vs 159K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710A
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
  • Announced 7-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 1000L
vs
Kirin 710A

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 1000L +109%
333006
Kirin 710A
159037
CPU 124605 70798
GPU 97817 27123
Memory 68951 39134
UX 44792 34913
Total score 333006 159037
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 1000L +16%
1338
Kirin 710A
1149

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 48 FPS
[Medium]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 30 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 26 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 54 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Huawei Honor 9C
1560 x 720
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1000L and Kirin 710A

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2600 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G51
Architecture Valhall Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 9 4
Shading units 144 64
FLOPS - 83.2 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Mediatek M70 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 4
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2019 June 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6885Z -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1000L official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
3. MediaTek Helio G90T or MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
4. MediaTek Dimensity 800 or MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G or HiSilicon Kirin 710A
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 or HiSilicon Kirin 710A
7. HiSilicon Kirin 710F or HiSilicon Kirin 710A
8. MediaTek Helio G80 or HiSilicon Kirin 710A
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 or HiSilicon Kirin 710A

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 710A and Dimensity 1000L, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish