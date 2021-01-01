Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 1000L vs Kirin 710F – what's better?

Dimensity 1000L vs Kirin 710F

Dimensity 1000L
VS
Kirin 710F
Dimensity 1000L
Kirin 710F

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 1000L (with Mali-G77 MC9 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710F (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 333K vs 166K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Announced 11-months later
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710F
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 1000L
vs
Kirin 710F

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 1000L +100%
333006
Kirin 710F
166347
CPU 124605 72142
GPU 97817 22406
Memory 68951 36361
UX 44792 32219
Total score 333006 166347
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 1000L +1%
1338
Kirin 710F
1320
Image compression - 83.85 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.6 images/s
Speech recognition - 24.15 words/s
Machine learning - 17 images/s
Camera shooting - 9.81 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.74 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 454.55 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1000L and Kirin 710F

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2600 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G51
Architecture Valhall Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 9 4
Shading units 144 64
FLOPS - 225 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 16 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Mediatek M70 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 4
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2019 January 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6885Z -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1000L official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MediaTek Dimensity 1000L and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
2. MediaTek Dimensity 1000L and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
3. MediaTek Dimensity 1000L and HiSilicon Kirin 820
4. MediaTek Dimensity 1000L and Dimensity 1000
5. HiSilicon Kirin 710F and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
6. HiSilicon Kirin 710F and Samsung Exynos 9611
7. HiSilicon Kirin 710F and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
8. HiSilicon Kirin 710F and Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
9. HiSilicon Kirin 710F and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 710F and Dimensity 1000L, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish