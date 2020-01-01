Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 1000L vs Kirin 9000 – what's better?

Dimensity 1000L vs Kirin 9000

Dimensity 1000L
Dimensity 1000L
VS
Kirin 9000
Kirin 9000

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 1000L (with Mali-G77 MC9 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000 (Mali-G78 MP24). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
  • Shows significantly better (up to 58%) AnTuTu 8 score – 529K vs 335K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Announced 11 months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Dimensity 1000L
335247
Kirin 9000 +58%
529116

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1000L and Kirin 9000

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2600 MHz 3130 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G78 MP24
Architecture Valhall Valhall 2
GPU frequency 850 MHz -
Cores 9 24
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 44 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes AI accelerator
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800 -
Max camera resolution 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Mediatek M70 Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 24 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2019 October 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6885Z -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1000L official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 9000 and Dimensity 1000L or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish