We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 1000L (with Mali-G77 MC9 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
  • Announced 3 years and 2 months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 55%) AnTuTu 8 score – 339K vs 218K
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2360 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
  • Higher GPU frequency (~22%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Dimensity 1000L +55%
339319
Kirin 960
218909

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1000L and Kirin 960

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2600 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 4 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G71 MP8
Architecture Valhall Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 1037 MHz
Cores 9 8
FLOPS - 282 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.3

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 28.8 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Mediatek M70 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 13
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2019 October 2016
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6885Z -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1000L official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 960 and Dimensity 1000L or ask any questions
