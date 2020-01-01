Dimensity 1000L vs Kirin 960
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 1000L (with Mali-G77 MC9 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
40
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
27
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
42
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
- Announced 3 years and 2 months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 55%) AnTuTu 8 score – 339K vs 218K
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2360 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
- Higher GPU frequency (~22%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
380
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1593
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Dimensity 1000L +55%
339319
218909
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Mali-G71 MP8
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|1037 MHz
|Cores
|9
|8
|FLOPS
|-
|282 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.3
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|28.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3200 x 1800
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Mediatek M70
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2019
|October 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6885Z
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 1000L official site
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Related Comparisons
- MediaTek Dimensity 1000L or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- MediaTek Dimensity 1000L or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- MediaTek Dimensity 1000L or Hisilicon Kirin 820
- MediaTek Dimensity 1000L or MediaTek Dimensity 1000
- HiSilicon Kirin 960 or HiSilicon Kirin 980
- HiSilicon Kirin 960 or HiSilicon Kirin 710
- HiSilicon Kirin 960 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- HiSilicon Kirin 960 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- HiSilicon Kirin 960 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 636