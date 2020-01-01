Dimensity 1000L vs Kirin 970
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 1000L (with Mali-G77 MC9 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
42
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
34
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
45
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
- Announced 2 years and 3 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 44%) AnTuTu 8 score – 339K vs 235K
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2360 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Dimensity 1000L +44%
339319
235052
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Mali G72 MP12
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|746 MHz
|Cores
|9
|12
|FLOPS
|-
|347 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3200 x 1800
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
Connectivity
|Modem
|Mediatek M70
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|November 2019
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6885Z
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 1000L official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site
