Dimensity 1000L vs Kirin 980

Dimensity 1000L
Dimensity 1000L
VS
Kirin 980
Kirin 980

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 1000L (with Mali-G77 MC9 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
  • Announced 1 year and 3 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
  • Shows better (up to 19%) AnTuTu 8 score – 403K vs 339K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Dimensity 1000L
339319
Kirin 980 +19%
403506

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1000L and Kirin 980

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2600 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MC9 Mali G76 MP10
Architecture Valhall Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 720 MHz
Cores 9 10
FLOPS - 691 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Mediatek M70 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced November 2019 August 2018
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6885Z -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1000L official site HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 980 and Dimensity 1000L or ask any questions
