Dimensity 1000L vs Kirin 990 (4G)
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 1000L (with Mali-G77 MC9 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
- Higher GPU frequency (~42%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
- Shows better (up to 28%) AnTuTu 8 score – 434K vs 339K
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2600 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
752
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3075
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
339319
Kirin 990 (4G) +28%
434078
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.09 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.86 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|2860 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Mali G76 MP16
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|600 MHz
|Cores
|9
|16
|FLOPS
|-
|768 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3200 x 1800
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Mediatek M70
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|November 2019
|October 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6885Z
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 1000L official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) official site
