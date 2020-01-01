Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 1000L vs Kirin 990 (5G) – what's better?

Dimensity 1000L vs Kirin 990 (5G)

Dimensity 1000L
Dimensity 1000L
VS
Kirin 990 (5G)
Kirin 990 (5G)

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 1000L (with Mali-G77 MC9 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
  • Higher GPU frequency (~21%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 48%) AnTuTu 8 score – 503K vs 339K
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2600 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Dimensity 1000L
339319
Kirin 990 (5G) +48%
503438

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1000L and Kirin 990 (5G)

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2600 MHz 2860 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 8 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MC9 Mali G76 MP16
Architecture Valhall Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 700 MHz
Cores 9 16
FLOPS - 896 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Da Vinci
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Mediatek M70 Balong 5G
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 2300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced November 2019 October 2019
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6885Z -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1000L official site HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 990 (5G) and Dimensity 1000L or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish