We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 1000L (with Mali-G77 MC9 graphics) and Dimensity 1000 (Mali-G77 MP9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000
  • Shows significantly better (up to 50%) AnTuTu 8 score – 508K vs 339K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Dimensity 1000L
339319
Dimensity 1000 +50%
508853

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1000L and Dimensity 1000

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2600 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G77 MP9
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz -
Cores 9 9
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 29.87 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Mediatek M70 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 20
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 2300 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2019 November 2019
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6885Z -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1000L official site MediaTek Dimensity 1000 official site

