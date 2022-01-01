Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 1050 vs A15 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 1050 (Mali-G610 MC3) with the older 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1050
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Announced 8-months later
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (3240 vs 2500 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 1050
vs
A15 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU - 206346
GPU - 299167
Memory - 156317
UX - 133445
Total score - 793330
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 1050
745
A15 Bionic +133%
1733
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 1050
2136
A15 Bionic +124%
4778

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Dimensity 1050
2542
A15 Bionic +273%
9483
Stability 98% 82%
Graphics test 15 FPS 56 FPS
Score 2542 9483

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1050 and A15 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 3.24 GHz – Avalanche
4x 2.02 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2500 MHz 3240 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.5-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 32 MB
Process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G610 MC3 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall -
GPU frequency - 1200 MHz
Execution units 3 5
Shading units - 640
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency - 4266 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth - 42.7 Gbit/s
Max size - 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 550 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 19 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1600 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced May 2022 September 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - APL1W07
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1050 official site -

