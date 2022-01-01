Dimensity 1050 vs A15 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 1050 (Mali-G610 MC3) with the older 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
99
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
96
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
95
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1050
- Has 2 more cores
- Announced 8-months later
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
- 30% higher CPU clock speed (3240 vs 2500 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|206346
|GPU
|-
|299167
|Memory
|-
|156317
|UX
|-
|133445
|Total score
|-
|793330
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
745
A15 Bionic +133%
1733
Multi-Core Score
2136
A15 Bionic +124%
4778
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|82%
|Graphics test
|15 FPS
|56 FPS
|Score
|2542
|9483
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1050 and A15 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 3.24 GHz – Avalanche
4x 2.02 GHz – Blizzard
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|3240 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|32 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|15 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G610 MC3
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|GPU frequency
|-
|1200 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|5
|Shading units
|-
|640
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|-
|42.7 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|MediaTek APU 550
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 19
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|May 2022
|September 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|APL1W07
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 1050 official site
|-
