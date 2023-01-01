Dimensity 1050 vs A16 Bionic VS Dimensity 1050 A16 Bionic We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 1050 (Mali-G610 MC3) with the newer 6-core Apple A16 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1050 Has 2 more cores Pros of Apple A16 Bionic Shows significantly better (up to 80%) AnTuTu 9 score – 941K vs 522K

Shows significantly better (up to 80%) AnTuTu 9 score – 941K vs 522K Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm) 38% higher CPU clock speed (3460 vs 2500 MHz)

38% higher CPU clock speed (3460 vs 2500 MHz) Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Dimensity 1050 522887 A16 Bionic +80% 941907 CPU 137500 248335 GPU 159729 394336 Memory 96303 153536 UX 129591 147260 Total score 522887 941907

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Dimensity 1050 749 A16 Bionic +149% 1864 Multi-Core Score Dimensity 1050 2137 A16 Bionic +151% 5357 Image compression - 243.5 Mpixels/s Face detection - 46.4 images/s Speech recognition - 141.8 words/s Machine learning - 117.1 images/s Camera shooting - 54.3 images/s HTML 5 - 5.9 Mnodes/s SQLite - 1430 Krows/s

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Dimensity 1050 2506 A16 Bionic +292% 9835 Stability 97% 82% Graphics test 15 FPS 58 FPS Score 2506 9835

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1050 and A16 Bionic

CPU Architecture 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 2x 3.46 GHz – Everest

4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth Cores 8 6 Frequency 2500 MHz 3460 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A L1 cache - 256 KB L2 cache - 24 MB Process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers Transistor count - 16 billion TDP - 8.5 W

Graphics GPU name Mali-G610 MC3 Apple GPU Architecture Valhall 3 - GPU frequency 1000 MHz - Execution units 3 6 Vulkan version 1.1 - OpenCL version 2.0 - DirectX version 12 -

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory frequency 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth - 51.2 Gbit/s Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 550 Neural Engine Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1 NVMe Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2796 x 1290 Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP - Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity 4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 2770 Mbps Up to 7500 Mbps Upload speed Up to 1250 Mbps Up to 3500 Mbps Wi-Fi 6 6 Bluetooth 5.2 5.3 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info Announced May 2022 September 2022 Class Flagship Flagship Model number - APL1W10 Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1050 official site -