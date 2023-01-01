Dimensity 1050 vs A16 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 1050 (Mali-G610 MC3) with the newer 6-core Apple A16 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
97
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
99
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
100
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
98
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1050
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A16 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 80%) AnTuTu 9 score – 941K vs 522K
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
- 38% higher CPU clock speed (3460 vs 2500 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|137500
|248335
|GPU
|159729
|394336
|Memory
|96303
|153536
|UX
|129591
|147260
|Total score
|522887
|941907
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
749
A16 Bionic +149%
1864
Multi-Core Score
2137
A16 Bionic +151%
5357
|Image compression
|-
|243.5 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|46.4 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|141.8 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|117.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|54.3 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|5.9 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|1430 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|97%
|82%
|Graphics test
|15 FPS
|58 FPS
|Score
|2506
|9835
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1050 and A16 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 3.46 GHz – Everest
4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|3460 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|24 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|16 billion
|TDP
|-
|8.5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G610 MC3
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall 3
|-
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|3
|6
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|MediaTek APU 550
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2796 x 1290
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2770 Mbps
|Up to 7500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Up to 3500 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|May 2022
|September 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|APL1W10
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 1050 official site
|-
