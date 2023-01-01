Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 1050 vs A16 Bionic – what's better?

Dimensity 1050
VS
A16 Bionic
Dimensity 1050
A16 Bionic

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 1050 (Mali-G610 MC3) with the newer 6-core Apple A16 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1050
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A16 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 80%) AnTuTu 9 score – 941K vs 522K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • 38% higher CPU clock speed (3460 vs 2500 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 1050
vs
A16 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 1050
522887
A16 Bionic +80%
941907
CPU 137500 248335
GPU 159729 394336
Memory 96303 153536
UX 129591 147260
Total score 522887 941907
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 1050
749
A16 Bionic +149%
1864
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 1050
2137
A16 Bionic +151%
5357
Image compression - 243.5 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 46.4 images/s
Speech recognition - 141.8 words/s
Machine learning - 117.1 images/s
Camera shooting - 54.3 images/s
HTML 5 - 5.9 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 1430 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Dimensity 1050
2506
A16 Bionic +292%
9835
Stability 97% 82%
Graphics test 15 FPS 58 FPS
Score 2506 9835

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1050 and A16 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 3.46 GHz – Everest
4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2500 MHz 3460 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 24 MB
Process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count - 16 billion
TDP - 8.5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G610 MC3 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall 3 -
GPU frequency 1000 MHz -
Execution units 3 6
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 550 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2796 x 1290
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2770 Mbps Up to 7500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1250 Mbps Up to 3500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced May 2022 September 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - APL1W10
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1050 official site -

