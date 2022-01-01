Dimensity 1050 vs Tensor G2
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 1050 (with Mali-G610 MC3 graphics) and Google Tensor G2 (Mali-G710 MP7). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
79
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
92
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
86
Key Differences
Pros of Google Tensor G2
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (2850 vs 2500 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|203616
|GPU
|-
|295372
|Memory
|-
|108654
|UX
|-
|142235
|Total score
|-
|747935
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
745
Tensor G2 +42%
1055
Multi-Core Score
2136
Tensor G2 +50%
3212
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|68%
|Graphics test
|15 FPS
|38 FPS
|Score
|2542
|6409
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1050 and Tensor G2
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.35 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|2850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|-
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G610 MC3
|Mali-G710 MP7
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall
|Execution units
|3
|7
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|-
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max size
|-
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|MediaTek APU 550
|Next-gen Tensor Processing Unit
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 19
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|May 2022
|October 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 1050 official site
|-
