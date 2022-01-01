Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 1050 vs Tensor G2 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 1050 (with Mali-G610 MC3 graphics) and Google Tensor G2 (Mali-G710 MP7). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Google Tensor G2
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2850 vs 2500 MHz)

Benchmarks

SoC:
Dimensity 1050
vs
Tensor G2

AnTuTu 9

CPU - 203616
GPU - 295372
Memory - 108654
UX - 142235
Total score - 747935
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Dimensity 1050
745
Tensor G2 +42%
1055
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 1050
2136
Tensor G2 +50%
3212

3DMark

3DMark Wild Life Performance
Dimensity 1050
2542
Tensor G2 +152%
6409
Stability 98% 68%
Graphics test 15 FPS 38 FPS
Score 2542 6409

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.35 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2500 MHz 2850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A -
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G610 MC3 Mali-G710 MP7
Architecture Valhall Valhall
Execution units 3 7
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency - 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max size - 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 550 Next-gen Tensor Processing Unit
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 19 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1600 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced May 2022 October 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1050 official site -

