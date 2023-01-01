Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 1080 vs A12 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1080
  • Announced 4-years and 2-months later
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
  • Higher GPU frequency (~41%)
  • Performs 15% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 6%) AnTuTu 9 score – 531K vs 499K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 1080
vs
A12 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 1080
499756
A12 Bionic +6%
531342
CPU 131733 145514
GPU 133728 197436
Memory 95852 73728
UX 135208 110833
Total score 499756 531342
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 1080
821
A12 Bionic +36%
1120
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 1080
2306
A12 Bionic +27%
2930
Image compression - 132.8 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 14.5 images/s
Speech recognition - 67.8 words/s
Machine learning - 54.1 images/s
Camera shooting - 14.6 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.27 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 745 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Dimensity 1080
2304
A12 Bionic +127%
5223
Stability 99% 69%
Graphics test 13 FPS 31 FPS
Score 2304 5223

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1080 and A12 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2600 MHz 2490 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion
TDP 4 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MC4 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
Architecture Valhall 2 -
GPU frequency 800 MHz 1125 MHz
Execution units 4 4
Shading units 64 -
FLOPS 486 Gigaflops 560 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 3.0 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3

Connectivity

Modem - Intel XMM 7560
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2770 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1250 Mbps Up to 350 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2022 September 2018
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6877V/TTZA APL1W81
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A12 Bionic and Dimensity 1080, or ask any questions
