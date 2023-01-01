Dimensity 1080 vs A12 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
54
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
77
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1080
- Announced 4-years and 2-months later
- Has 2 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
- Higher GPU frequency (~41%)
- Performs 15% better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 6%) AnTuTu 9 score – 531K vs 499K
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|131733
|145514
|GPU
|133728
|197436
|Memory
|95852
|73728
|UX
|135208
|110833
|Total score
|499756
|531342
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
821
A12 Bionic +36%
1120
Multi-Core Score
2306
A12 Bionic +27%
2930
|Image compression
|-
|132.8 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|14.5 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|67.8 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|54.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|14.6 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.27 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|745 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|69%
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|31 FPS
|Score
|2304
|5223
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1080 and A12 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|2490 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
|TDP
|4 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|-
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|1125 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|4
|Shading units
|64
|-
|FLOPS
|486 Gigaflops
|560 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|MediaTek APU 3.0
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Intel XMM 7560
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2770 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Up to 350 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2022
|September 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6877V/TTZA
|APL1W81
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site
|-
