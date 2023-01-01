Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 1080 vs A14 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4) with the older 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1080
  • Announced 2-years and 1-month later
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
  • Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 45%) AnTuTu 9 score – 722K vs 499K
  • 19% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

SoC:
Dimensity 1080
vs
A14 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

Dimensity 1080
499756
A14 Bionic +45%
722201
CPU 131733 196691
GPU 133728 272532
Memory 95852 120512
UX 135208 131640
Total score 499756 722201
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Dimensity 1080
821
A14 Bionic +95%
1599
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 1080
2306
A14 Bionic +80%
4147
Image compression - 171.5 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 33.6 images/s
Speech recognition - 94.8 words/s
Machine learning - 93.1 images/s
Camera shooting - 38.7 images/s
HTML 5 - 4.5 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 1060 Krows/s

3DMark

3DMark Wild Life Performance
Dimensity 1080
2304
A14 Bionic +230%
7608
Stability 99% 77%
Graphics test 13 FPS 45 FPS
Score 2304 7608

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 3.1 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2600 MHz 3100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.5-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 11.8 billion
TDP 4 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MC4 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall 2 -
GPU frequency 800 MHz -
Execution units 4 4
Shading units 64 -
FLOPS 486 Gigaflops 998 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 3.0 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2770 Mbps Up to 7500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1250 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2022 September 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6877V/TTZA APL1W01
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site -

