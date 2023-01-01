Dimensity 1080 vs A14 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4) with the older 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
88
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
75
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
96
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
85
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1080
- Announced 2-years and 1-month later
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
- Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 45%) AnTuTu 9 score – 722K vs 499K
- 19% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2600 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|131733
|196691
|GPU
|133728
|272532
|Memory
|95852
|120512
|UX
|135208
|131640
|Total score
|499756
|722201
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
821
A14 Bionic +95%
1599
Multi-Core Score
2306
A14 Bionic +80%
4147
|Image compression
|-
|171.5 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|33.6 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|94.8 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|93.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|38.7 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|4.5 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|1060 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|77%
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|45 FPS
|Score
|2304
|7608
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1080 and A14 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 3.1 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|3100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|11.8 billion
|TDP
|4 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|-
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|4
|4
|Shading units
|64
|-
|FLOPS
|486 Gigaflops
|998 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|MediaTek APU 3.0
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2770 Mbps
|Up to 7500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2022
|September 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6877V/TTZA
|APL1W01
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site
|-
