We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MP4) with the newer 6-core Apple A17 Pro (Apple A17 GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1080
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A17 Pro
  • Performs 3.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3x) AnTuTu 10 score – 1568K vs 531K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (3 versus 6 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~75%)
  • 45% higher CPU clock speed (3780 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Announced 11-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 1080
vs
A17 Pro

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 1080
531332
A17 Pro +195%
1568646
CPU 177132 373446
GPU 112841 579682
Memory 106425 283791
UX 139138 341416
Total score 531332 1568646
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 1080
957
A17 Pro +207%
2934
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 1080
2407
A17 Pro +206%
7374
Asset compression 120.5 MB/sec 260.8 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 63 pages/sec 169.6 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 91.2 Mpixels/sec 178.5 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 45.8 images/sec 173.5 images/sec
HDR 75.8 Mpixels/sec 232.4 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 6.73 images/sec 27.9 images/sec
Photo processing 21.6 images/sec 79.1 images/sec
Ray tracing 3.29 Mpixels/sec 7.58 Mpixels/sec
Compute Score (GPU)
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 13 FPS -
Score 2302 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 57 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 38 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 62 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 83 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 37 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 86 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1080 and A17 Pro

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 3.78 GHz –
4x 2.02 GHz –
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2600 MHz 3780 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 16 MB
Process 6 nanometers 3 nanometers
Transistor count - 19 billion
TDP 4 W 8 W
Manufacturing TSMC TSMC

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MP4 Apple A17 GPU
Architecture Valhall 2nd gen Apple GPU
GPU frequency 800 MHz 1398 MHz
Execution units 4 6
Shading units - 128
Total shaders - 768
FLOPS 686 Gigaflops 2147.2 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.3 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 3.0 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 -
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV -

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2770 Mbps Up to 7500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1250 Mbps Up to 3500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2022 September 2023
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6877V/TTZA APL1V02
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A17 Pro and Dimensity 1080, or ask any questions
