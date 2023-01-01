Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 1080 vs Google Tensor – what's better?

Dimensity 1080 vs Google Tensor

Dimensity 1080
VS
Google Tensor
Dimensity 1080
Google Tensor

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 1080 (with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics) and Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1080
  • Announced later
Pros of Google Tensor
  • Shows significantly better (up to 43%) AnTuTu 9 score – 713K vs 499K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 1080
vs
Google Tensor

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 1080
499756
Google Tensor +43%
713275
CPU 131733 190622
GPU 133728 281023
Memory 95852 101339
UX 135208 135229
Total score 499756 713275
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 1080
2306
Google Tensor +24%
2868

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Dimensity 1080
2304
Google Tensor +171%
6242
Stability 99% 56%
Graphics test 13 FPS 37 FPS
Score 2304 6242

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1080 and Google Tensor

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2600 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP 4 W 5.6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G78 MP20
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall
GPU frequency 800 MHz 848 MHz
Execution units 4 20
Shading units 64 320
FLOPS 486 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 3.0 Tensor Processing Unit
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Exynos 5300g
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2770 Mbps Up to 7350 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1250 Mbps Up to 3670 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced October 2022 October 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6877V/TTZA S5E9845
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site Google Tensor official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
6 (30%)
14 (70%)
Total votes: 20

Related Comparisons

1. Dimensity 1080 vs Exynos 1380
2. Dimensity 1080 vs Snapdragon 778G
3. Dimensity 1080 vs Snapdragon 888
4. Dimensity 1080 vs Snapdragon 695
5. Dimensity 1080 vs Exynos 1280
6. Google Tensor vs Snapdragon 695
7. Google Tensor vs Exynos 1380
8. Google Tensor vs Tensor G2
9. Google Tensor vs Snapdragon 855
10. Google Tensor vs Snapdragon 870
Compare other chipsets (140+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Google Tensor and Dimensity 1080, or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский