Dimensity 1080 vs Google Tensor
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 1080 (with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics) and Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1080
- Announced later
Pros of Google Tensor
- Shows significantly better (up to 43%) AnTuTu 9 score – 713K vs 499K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2600 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|131733
|190622
|GPU
|133728
|281023
|Memory
|95852
|101339
|UX
|135208
|135229
|Total score
|499756
|713275
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
821
Google Tensor +28%
1054
Multi-Core Score
2306
Google Tensor +24%
2868
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|56%
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|37 FPS
|Score
|2304
|6242
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1080 and Google Tensor
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|TDP
|4 W
|5.6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Mali-G78 MP20
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|848 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|20
|Shading units
|64
|320
|FLOPS
|486 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|MediaTek APU 3.0
|Tensor Processing Unit
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Exynos 5300g
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2770 Mbps
|Up to 7350 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Up to 3670 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|October 2022
|October 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6877V/TTZA
|S5E9845
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site
|Google Tensor official site
