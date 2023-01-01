Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 1080 vs Kirin 980 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 1080 (with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1080
  • Announced 4-years and 2-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
  • Performs 42% better in floating-point computations

Benchmarks

SoC:
Dimensity 1080
vs
Kirin 980

AnTuTu 9

Dimensity 1080 +3%
499756
Kirin 980
484294
CPU 131733 142989
GPU 133728 148351
Memory 95852 83790
UX 135208 108898
Total score 499756 484294
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Dimensity 1080 +17%
821
Kirin 980
701
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 1080
2306
Kirin 980 +8%
2488
Image compression - 124.1 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 20.4 images/s
Speech recognition - 47.9 words/s
Machine learning - 49.9 images/s
Camera shooting - 23.3 images/s
HTML 5 - 2.4 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 655 Krows/s

3DMark

3DMark Wild Life Performance
Dimensity 1080
2304
Kirin 980 +8%
2490
Stability 99% 48%
Graphics test 13 FPS 14 FPS
Score 2304 2490

Gaming

PUBG Mobile - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 39 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[High]
Shadowgun Legends - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Huawei Nova 5T
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2600 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion
TDP 4 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MC4 Mali G76 MP10
Architecture Valhall 2 Bifrost
GPU frequency 800 MHz 720 MHz
Execution units 4 10
Shading units 64 160
FLOPS 486 Gigaflops 691 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 3.0 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2770 Mbps Up to 1400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1250 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced October 2022 August 2018
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6877V/TTZA -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site

