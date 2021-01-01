Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 1100 vs A11 Bionic – what's better?

Dimensity 1100 vs A11 Bionic

Dimensity 1100
Dimensity 1100
VS
A11 Bionic
A11 Bionic

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 1100 (Mali-G77 MC9) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1100
  • Announced 3-years and 5-months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 8 score – 581K vs 317K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
  • Has 2 more cores
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2390 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 1100
vs
A11 Bionic

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 1100 +83%
581794
A11 Bionic
317931
CPU - 88563
GPU - 75396
Memory - 44020
UX - 40315
Total score 581794 317931

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 128.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 21.9 images/s
Speech recognition - 45.2 words/s
Machine learning - 39.6 images/s
Camera shooting - 24.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.16 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 756.85 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1100 and A11 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2600 MHz 2390 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 6 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 4.3 billion
TDP - 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MC9 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall -
Execution units 9 3
FLOPS - 325 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 4266 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2436 x 1125
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 32MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support - LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2021 September 2017
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1100 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and MediaTek Dimensity 1100
2. MediaTek Dimensity 1000L and Dimensity 1100
3. Samsung Exynos 1080 and MediaTek Dimensity 1100
4. MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 1100
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and Apple A11 Bionic
6. HiSilicon Kirin 970 and Apple A11 Bionic
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and Apple A11 Bionic
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and Apple A11 Bionic
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and Apple A11 Bionic

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A11 Bionic and Dimensity 1100, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish