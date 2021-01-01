Dimensity 1100 vs A12X Bionic
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 1100 (with Mali-G77 MC9 graphics) and Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
96
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
100
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
93
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1100
- Announced 2-years and 3-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
- Shows better (up to 9%) AnTuTu 8 score – 633K vs 581K
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|Total score
|581794
|633031
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1120
Multi-Core Score
4676
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1100 and A12X Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|2048 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|10 billion
|TDP
|-
|15 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Apple A12X Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|Execution units
|9
|7
|FLOPS
|-
|1300 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|4266 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|31 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 32MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 350 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|October 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 1100 official site
|-
