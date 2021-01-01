Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 1100 vs A13 Bionic – what's better?

Dimensity 1100 vs A13 Bionic

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 1100 (Mali-G77 MC9) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1100
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Announced 1-year and 5-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 22%) AnTuTu 8 score – 581K vs 477K
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

SoC:
Dimensity 1100
vs
A13 Bionic

AnTuTu 8

Dimensity 1100 +22%
581794
A13 Bionic
477214
CPU - 150992
GPU - 218713
Memory - 79312
UX - 12628
Total score 581794 477214

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 151.6 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 29.65 images/s
Speech recognition - 87.4 words/s
Machine learning - 72.5 images/s
Camera shooting - 33.75 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.81 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 901.1 Krows/s

Gaming

PUBG Mobile - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 60 FPS
[High]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Apple iPhone 11 Pro
828 x 1792
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2600 MHz 2660 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 48 KB
L2 cache - 4 MB
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 8.5 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MC9 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
Architecture Valhall -
Execution units 9 4
FLOPS - 736 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 4266 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 16 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes, Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 32MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support - LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 220 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2021 September 2019
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1100 official site -

