We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 1100 (Mali-G77 MC9) with the older 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1100
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2990 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Shows better (up to 4%) AnTuTu 8 score – 607K vs 581K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 1100
vs
A14 Bionic

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 1100
581794
A14 Bionic +4%
607435
CPU - 173864
GPU - 208037
Memory - 106696
UX - 93575
Total score 581794 607435

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 174.85 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 33.7 images/s
Speech recognition - 95.65 words/s
Machine learning - 95.8 images/s
Camera shooting - 38.45 images/s
HTML 5 - 4.59 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 1.1 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1100 and A14 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.99 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2600 MHz 2990 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.4-A
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 11.8 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MC9 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall -
Execution units 9 4
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 4266 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth - 42.7 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 32MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support - LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2021 September 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number - APL1W01
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1100 official site -

