Dimensity 1100 vs A15 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 1100 (Mali-G77 MC9) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
99
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
95
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
97
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1100
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
- Shows better (up to 29%) AnTuTu 9 score – 840K vs 654K
- 23% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2600 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
- Announced 8-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|166244
|214698
|GPU
|229947
|324552
|Memory
|119586
|167472
|UX
|135286
|132953
|Total score
|654192
|840854
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
866
A15 Bionic +104%
1764
Multi-Core Score
3433
A15 Bionic +42%
4862
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|58 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[High]
|-
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[High]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|68 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|83 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|48 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Oppo Realme Q3 Pro
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1100 and A15 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 3.2 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.8 GHz – Blizzard
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|15 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|9
|5
|Shading units
|144
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|-
|Memory frequency
|4266 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 32MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 19
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|September 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6891Z/CZA
|APL1W05
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 1100 official site
|-
