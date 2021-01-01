Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 1100 vs A15 Bionic – what's better?

Dimensity 1100 vs A15 Bionic

Dimensity 1100
VS
A15 Bionic
Dimensity 1100
A15 Bionic

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 1100 (Mali-G77 MC9) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1100
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • Shows better (up to 29%) AnTuTu 9 score – 840K vs 654K
  • 23% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
  • Announced 8-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 1100
vs
A15 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 1100
654192
A15 Bionic +29%
840854
CPU 166244 214698
GPU 229947 324552
Memory 119586 167472
UX 135286 132953
Total score 654192 840854
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 1100
866
A15 Bionic +104%
1764
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 1100
3433
A15 Bionic +42%
4862

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 58 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[High]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[High]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 68 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 83 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 48 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Oppo Realme Q3 Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1100 and A15 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 3.2 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.8 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2600 MHz 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.5-A
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15 billion
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MC9 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall -
GPU frequency 850 MHz -
Execution units 9 5
Shading units 144 -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory frequency 4266 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 -
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 32MP -
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 19 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1600 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced January 2021 September 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MT6891Z/CZA APL1W05
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1100 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
16 (94.1%)
1 (5.9%)
Total votes: 17

Related Comparisons

1. MediaTek Dimensity 1100 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
2. MediaTek Dimensity 1100 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
3. MediaTek Dimensity 1100 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
4. MediaTek Dimensity 1100 and MediaTek Dimensity 1200
5. MediaTek Dimensity 1100 and MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
6. Apple A15 Bionic and Apple A13 Bionic
7. Apple A15 Bionic and Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
8. Apple A15 Bionic and MediaTek Dimensity 1200
9. Apple A15 Bionic and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A15 Bionic and Dimensity 1100, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish