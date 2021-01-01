Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 1100 vs Kirin 810 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 1100 (with Mali-G77 MC9 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1100
  • Shows significantly better (up to 80%) AnTuTu 8 score – 581K vs 323K
  • Announced 1-year and 7-months later
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 1100
vs
Kirin 810

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 1100 +80%
581794
Kirin 810
323731
CPU - 103259
GPU - 85059
Memory - 69725
UX - 58333
Total score 581794 323731

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 30 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 41 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 29 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends - 43 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Huawei Honor 9X
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1100 and Kirin 810

CPU

Architecture 3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2600 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G52 MP6
Architecture Valhall Rogue
GPU frequency - 820 MHz
Execution units 9 6
Shading units - 96
FLOPS - 551 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 4266 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 32MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support - LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2021 June 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1100 official site -

