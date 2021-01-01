Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 1100 vs Kirin 9000 – what's better?

Dimensity 1100 vs Kirin 9000

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 1100 (with Mali-G77 MC9 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000 (Mali-G78 MP24). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 19%) AnTuTu 8 score – 691K vs 581K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

SoC:
Dimensity 1100
vs
Kirin 9000

AnTuTu 8

Dimensity 1100
581794
Kirin 9000 +19%
691715
CPU - 189738
GPU - 294337
Memory - 115124
UX - 89892
Total score 581794 691715

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Gaming

PUBG Mobile - 81 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 44 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 29 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Huawei Mate 40 Pro
1344 x 3140
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2600 MHz 3130 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15.3 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G78 MP24
Architecture Valhall Valhall 2
Execution units 9 24
Shading units - 384
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 4266 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 44 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes AI accelerator
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 -
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 32MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Balong 5000
5G support Yes Yes
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2021 October 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1100 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 9000 and Dimensity 1100, or ask any questions
